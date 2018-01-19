Prosecutor: Man killed ex-wife, buried body as son watched

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio man accused of strangling his ex-wife and burying her remains as their 3-year-old son watched has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Cleveland.com reports that 28-year-old Fahad Saeed pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including involuntary manslaughter as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Saeed's ex-wife, 25-year-old Roaa Al-Dhannoon, disappeared in October 2016. Her body was found in May 2017 in a wooded area across from a Cleveland-area amusement park. Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Blaise Thomas said the couple's child told investigators that his mother was "near the horses," an apparent reference to the park's carousel.
Prosecutors say Saeed drew a map to the woman's body while he was jailed for violating a protective order. He gave the map to another inmate, who handed it over to investigators.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police said a passenger suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash in CliftonFull Story >
Cincinnati police said a passenger suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash in CliftonFull Story >
A police chase ended with a crash into a building and the suspect at large early Friday.Full Story >
A police chase ended with a crash into a building and the suspect at large early Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are on scene battling a two-alarm fire in Evanston Friday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are on scene battling a two-alarm fire in Evanston Friday morning.Full Story >
Temperatures are in the 20s to start Friday, but a weekend warm-up is just a few hours away.Full Story >
Temperatures are in the 20s to start Friday, but a weekend warm-up is just a few hours away.Full Story >
In Gallatin County, parents have been forced to find day care for their kids or stay home from work because roads have been too dangerous.Full Story >
In Gallatin County, parents have been forced to find day care for their kids or stay home from work because roads have been too dangerous.Full Story >