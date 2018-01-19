Fire crews battle 2-alarm Evanston blaze - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fire crews battle 2-alarm Evanston blaze

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
EVANSTON, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati fire crews are battling a large, two-alarm blaze at an Evanston business Friday morning.

Flames broke out in the 1900 block of Dana Avenue just after 5 a.m.

No immediate injuries were reported.

Dana Avenue is shut down between Trimble and Wabash until further notice.

