Tow truck driver dodges death when car crashes, lands on top of his truck

Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.

Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.

Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle. (Source: Michigan State Police/WXYZ/CNN)

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) – While assisting at the scene of one crash, a tow truck driver in Michigan found himself in the middle of another, narrowly surviving when a moving vehicle suddenly careened toward his truck.

Tow truck driver Fred Kennedy was at the controls of his truck Wednesday morning, lifting a wrecked vehicle onto the flatbed, when he saw another car losing control.

“Once I seen it, I stepped back. After that, I had to run,” Kennedy said.

Dash cam video shows the harrowing crash, with Kennedy barely dodging the back end of the second vehicle as it launches up the truck ramp.

"Every day you’ve got to go out there like it's your last,” Kennedy said.

We talk about slowing down in bad weather and giving us a lane. The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp. They never made it. Please give us a lane. pic.twitter.com/rNnV5WXjQG — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 18, 2018

Police cited driver Gerald Marshall for going too fast for the icy road conditions and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.

But Marshall claims there was nothing he could do.

"I wasn't going too fast at all. I was actually doing less than the speed limit. It was actually black ice and me hitting my brake made it lose control,” Marshall said.

Marshall also says he apologized to Kennedy, but Kennedy says the driver didn’t say anything after the crash.

In light of the accident, police are urging people to slow down in winter weather conditions and to give emergency vehicles a lane.

Copyright 2018 WXYZ, Michigan State Police via CNN. All rights reserved.