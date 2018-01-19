Police chase ends with crash into building

A police chase ended with a crash into a building and the suspect at large early Friday, according to county dispatchers and Cincinnati police.

Officers are on scene at Winton Road and McMakin Avenue.

That's where the fleeing driver slammed into a building just before 5 a.m., bailed from the vehicle and ran off.

Minutes earlier, the driver fled police in North College Hill as they investigated a report of vehicle tampering on Larann Lane, county dispatchers said.

The vehicle struck a police cruiser on Dordine Lane nearby, she said.

No injuries were reported.

Police in the neighboring communities of Mt. Healthy and Springfield Township joined the pursuit, which ran down onto Clovernoll Drive and onto Hamilton Avenue.

From there, the pursuit ran several minutes south down Hamilton Avenue into the city of Cincinnati.

The driver struck a telephone pole and continue into the side of a building at McMakin Avenue and Winton Road.

Police chase ends in crash in Cincinnati details coming up on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/vbfGCgC8xF — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) January 19, 2018

