Vacant building burns in South Fairmount

Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of an early morning blaze at a vacant South Fairmount building.

Emergency dispatchers told fire crews they received several reports of flames at a three-story building at Westwood and Grand avenues.

Firefighters found the blaze on the third floor when they arrived shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The fire was knocked down, but it's cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.