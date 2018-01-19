Vacant building burns in South Fairmount

The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.Full Story >
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.Full Story >
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.Full Story >
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.Full Story >
Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.Full Story >
