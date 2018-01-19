Kucinich set to name running mate in Ohio governor's race

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich is preparing to introduce his running mate for the Ohio governor's race.

The 71-year-old Democrat plans an event Friday at Burning Bush Church in Akron to unveil a lieutenant governor pick he describes as "dynamic."

Candidates in the race to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited, have until Feb. 7 to declare their candidacies, name running mates and gather required signatures. Kucinich will be the final declared candidate in the crowded field to complete his ticket.

Others candidates for the Democratic primary contest are former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee) and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill.

Republicans running are Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

