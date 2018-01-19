Life sentence for man in West Virginia coal exec's death

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) - A second man has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years in the fatal shooting of a coal executive at a West Virginia cemetery.
News outlets report Mingo Circuit Judge Miki Thompson handed down the sentence Thursday for 20-year-old Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick, of Louisa, Kentucky. Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty last month in the killing of Bennett K. Hatfield, who was shot while visiting his wife's gravesite in May 2016.
Fitzpatrick admitted he was with 22-year-old Anthony Raheem Arriaga, of Delphos, Ohio, when Arriaga killed Hatfield in a scheme to steal his GMC Yukon Denali and sell its parts. Arriaga was sentenced in December after being convicted of murder, robbery and conspiracy.
Prosecutor Duke Jewell said Fitzpatrick came up with the scheme to kill Hatfield and steal his vehicle. He said Arriaga shot Hatfield but panicked and failed to steal the vehicle.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Students at Butler Tech were put to the test Friday, going head-to-head in a machine skills competition.Full Story >
Students at Butler Tech were put to the test Friday, going head-to-head in a machine skills competition.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >