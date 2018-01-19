Viral 'singing principal' tries his hand as a FOX19 Now weatherman

Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell has found viral fame with his snow day songs. But on Friday, he tried his hand as a FOX19 Now weatherman with Frank Marzullo.

Chad Caddell is more than just a school principal. He’s recently become a viral internet sensation thanks to his lyrical snow day announcements.

Caddell channeled his inner Mariah Carey to tell Union Pointe Academy students about a recent school closure. He posted the song on Facebook and it was an instant hit.

Since then, Caddell has also covered Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift in equally hilarious parodies that have made national headlines and garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

On Friday, the principal took on a new title: Singing weatherman.

Caddell stopped by FOX19 NOW and took his talents to the green screen. Between coining the new weather phrase “Geothermal precipital force” and singing a spontaneous jingle, we think Principal Caddell could have a future in TV News.

