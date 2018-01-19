Viral 'singing principal' tries his hand as a FOX19 Now weatherman

The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.Full Story >
Executive Chef Gary Davis, from Jack Casino is showing us how to make a double cut pork chop. For more information visit https://www.jackentertainment.com/cincinnati/
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.
Don Juan Fasho from 101.1 the Wiz is here to give us the scoop on new music.For more information visit https://wiznation.com/
