Missing person case leads to discovery of 2 men shot dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A missing person investigation has led to the discovery of two bodies in a Kentucky apartment.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse told news outlets that 30-year-old Joshua Rice and 31-year-old David Kandelaki died from gunshot wounds Thursday night. They were found at an apartment near Bowman Field in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says St. Matthews police had been investigating a report of a missing person, developing information that led them to the apartment. She says detectives believe foul play was involved in the deaths and evidence at the scene indicates the men suffered some type of trauma.

According to the coroner's report, Rice lived at the apartment and Kandelaki had no known address. No other information about the missing person case has been released.

