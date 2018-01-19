Amazon increases monthly Prime membership fee

Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has released its full 34-match schedule for the upcoming USL season.Full Story >
