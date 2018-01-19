Jason Aldean announces 2018 summer tour

(RNN) - This is “My Kinda Party.”
Country star Jason Aldean announced his 2018 High Noon Neon Tour this week.
The 34-city slate also features Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina. It kicks off May 10 in Kansas City, MO, and includes stops in Chicago, Atlanta, New York City and Toronto.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Jason Aldean's HIGH NOON NEON TOUR featuring special guests @LukeCombsMusic & @Lauren_Alaina kicks off in May!— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) January 18, 2018
Details here: https://t.co/nvCATFAqXy pic.twitter.com/r8MZduaOML
“We named this tour after a song that’ll be on my next record,” Aldean said on his website. “It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started. We’re going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren – I know we’re all ready.”
Tickets go on sale Jan. 26 for select cities.
