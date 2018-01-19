Salesman says he told truck stop president about fraud

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A former sales executive for the truck stop chain Pilot Flying J has testified that he told the company's former president colleagues had cheated a trucking company.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Dan Peyton said Thursday that he told former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood that a customer had been cheated and Hazelwood responded by saying he would take care of it.
The testimony is part of a fraud trial for four former executives including Hazelwood who are accused in a scheme to shortchange trucking customers on diesel rebates.
Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with any wrongdoing and the governor hasn't been involved with the company's business activities in recent years.
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
