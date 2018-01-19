"Hillbilly Elegy" author decides against Senate run in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The author of the 2016 election-year best seller "Hillbilly Elegy" has decided against joining the U.S. Senate race in Ohio.
J.D. Vance said in a tweet Friday he's busy with investment work, a nonprofit he started to help address Ohio's opioid crisis, and a young family. So, he wrote, "count me out of politics for now."
The Middletown, Ohio, native has been a popular talk show guest for his insights into Donald Trump's white working-class support. Some Republicans encouraged him to run after GOP Treasurer Josh Mandel recently dropped his Senate bid because of his wife's health. That had left Cleveland banker Mike Gibbons as the leading contender to face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, then fourth-term GOP congressman Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see) decided to run for Senate instead of governor.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has released its full 34-match schedule for the upcoming USL season.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has released its full 34-match schedule for the upcoming USL season.Full Story >