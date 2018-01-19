The Latest: Sentencing delayed for man who plotted attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of an Ohio man convicted of plotting attacks against the U.S. (all times local):
11:50 a.m.
A federal judge has delayed by a few days the sentencing of an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria.
Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Columbus. Judge Michael Watson announced Friday morning without explanation the sentencing was delayed until Monday.
Court documents unsealed last year show Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.
Prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.
Mohamud's attorney, Sam Shamansky, argues a lengthy prison term isn't necessary.
Shamansky says the 26-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing "the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology."
12:10 a.m.
An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is set to be sentenced.
Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in federal court in Columbus.
Court documents unsealed last year show Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.
Government prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.
Mohamud's attorney, Sam Shamansky, argues a lengthy prison term isn't necessary.
Shamansky says the 26-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing "the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has released its full 34-match schedule for the upcoming USL season.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has released its full 34-match schedule for the upcoming USL season.Full Story >