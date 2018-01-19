Deputies: Employee's limbs tied, mouth taped during Sycamore Twp beauty store robbery

Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.

Deputies say shortly after a female employee opened the store for business at 9 a.m., two men entered with their faces covered by masks. According to authorities, one of the suspects ordered the clerk to open a safe at gunpoint before taking an unknown amount of U.S. currency.

The two men then forced the female employee into a back room, authorities said, where she was bound, tied up, and packing tape was placed over her mouth.

The men then fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

The woman was able to free herself and call 911 by about 9:20 a.m. Once deputies and firefighters arrived to stabilize the scene, she was treated for minor injuries.

The robbery remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call CIS at 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

