East Kentucky electric rates change, resident costs may drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Power Co. rate increase coupled with a surcharge elimination may leave Eastern Kentucky residents with some extra cash in the coming months.
News outlets report the state Public Service Commission approved a 4 percent rate increase Thursday while considering the power company's programs that encourage less energy use.
The Commission says those programs will eliminate an almost $11 average surcharge on monthly bills and replace it with an almost $1.50 credit, dropping the average monthly bill by 4 percent.
Kentucky Power originally requested a more than $10 million base rates increase. But the Commission says it instead approved a little less than $13 million increase to account for a recent reduction in the corporate tax that utilities must pay.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Students at Butler Tech were put to the test Friday, going head-to-head in a machine skills competition.Full Story >
Students at Butler Tech were put to the test Friday, going head-to-head in a machine skills competition.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >