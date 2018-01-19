East Kentucky electric rates change, resident costs may drop - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

East Kentucky electric rates change, resident costs may drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Power Co. rate increase coupled with a surcharge elimination may leave Eastern Kentucky residents with some extra cash in the coming months.

News outlets report the state Public Service Commission approved a 4 percent rate increase Thursday while considering the power company's programs that encourage less energy use.

The Commission says those programs will eliminate an almost $11 average surcharge on monthly bills and replace it with an almost $1.50 credit, dropping the average monthly bill by 4 percent.

Kentucky Power originally requested a more than $10 million base rates increase. But the Commission says it instead approved a little less than $13 million increase to account for a recent reduction in the corporate tax that utilities must pay.

