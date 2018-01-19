USPS: Price of stamps set to increase Sunday

The price of First-Class Mail Forever Stamps will climb from 49 to 50 cents. Postcards will climb from 34 to 35 cents and metered letters will climb from 46 to 47 cents. (Source: Jordan Smith/RNN)

(RNN) - Load up on your stamps. Come Sunday, certain stamps will cost you an extra penny.

The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.

The price of First-Class Mail Forever Stamps will climb from 49 to 50 cents. Postcards will climb from 34 to 35 cents and metered letters will climb from 46 to 47 cents.

The prices for single-piece letters being mailed to international destinations or for additional ounces for letters will remain the same.

New Shipping Services product prices will increase Priority Mail 3.9 percent and Priority Mail Retail an average of 0.8 percent. Those changes are as follows:

Small Flat Rate Box Current price: $7.15 Price after increase: $7:20

Medium Flat Rate Box Current price: $13.60 Price after increase: $13.65

Large Flat Rate Box Current price: $18.85 Price after increase: $18.90

APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box Current Price: $17.35 Price after increase: $17.40

Regular Flat Rate Envelope Current price: $6.65 Price after increase: $6.70

Legal Flat Rate Envelope Current Price: $6.95 Price after increase: $7.00

Padded Flat Rate Envelope Current price: $7.20 Price after increase: $7.25



For the complete postal service price filings with the new prices for all products, click here.

