Journey, Def Leppard announce joint concert in Cincinnati

Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Cincinnati in May.

After kicking off a 58-city tour in Connecticut on May 21, the bands will play hits like Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" and Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me" at the U.S. Bank Arena on May 30.

The two classic rock bands announced the co-headlining tour dates Friday morning. Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning Feb. 3 on the LiveNation website.

The groups will stop in Cleveland on May 28, Louisville on July 11, and Columbus on Aug. 22.? Click here for more details.

