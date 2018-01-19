MLS will definitely maybe have a decision on FC Cincinnati by March

Is FC Cincinnati about to get an MLS bid? There's a new report that says yes -- it even says when.

"Don't believe anything unless it's from me or MLS," FC Cincinnati's president and general manager Jeff Berding said in a text message this week.

He was responding to a question about a World Soccer Talk report, which cited sources and said the MLS expansion announcement would be made the first week of March. The report says Cincinnati is almost certain to be selected.

Sources telling me #MLS (non-Miami ) expansion announcement will be made the first week of March. Cincinnati almost certain to be selected. Detroit likely to be one of the two remaining expansion cities w/ one slot remaining. Final two likely to be determined by the end of 18'. — Kartik Krishnaiyer (@kkfla737) January 18, 2018

Nashville, Cincinnati, Sacramento, and Detroit were recently selected as finalists for two 2020 MLS expansion bids. Late in 2017, Nashville landed one of those bids.

Understand that MLS set a deadline to make the decision by the league's season opener on March 3, so this report is saying MLS won't make the call until that deadline.

There's good and bad there -- you likely don't want to wait long, but he is reporting Cincinnati is getting the bid.

Back to Jeff Berding, who spoke with FOX19 NOW this week and said not to believe anything unless it's from MLS or FC Cincinnati -- he believes they will have an answer before March.

