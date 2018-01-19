PHOTOS: Five people wanted in ‘destructive’ fight at gas station

Cincinnati Police are asking the public for help identifying five suspects involved an altercation inside a gas station.

Police described the Dec. 27 fight as “large and destructive.” It happened at the River Road Speedway in Cincinnati's Sedamsville neighborhood.

“4 black males and one black female began fighting in the Speedway at 2857 River Road. Several racks were knocked over and damaged, and extensive merchandise was destroyed as a result” police wrote in an alert sent Friday.

Authorities released several surveillance images of the fight. See the photos in the player above.

Anyone with information about the crime or those involved is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040.

