Family that owns Post-Gazette denounces Trump editorial

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press
A Pittsburgh newspaper editorial denouncing efforts to brand President Donald Trump a racist for his vulgar comment about Africa and Haiti is causing a firestorm - even within the publisher's own family.
The editorial ran in the paper on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and said "calling someone a racist is the new McCarthyism."
The reporting staff of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and members of the Block family have launched unusual public protests against it. Post-Gazette reporters, photographers and other staff write they are "appalled and crestfallen" by the editorial.
The piece was approved by publisher John Block, whose family owns the paper and a sister paper in Toledo, Ohio. In a letter to the editor , 16 other members of the Block family denounced the piece as "attempting to justify blatant racism."
Block didn't immediately return a call for comment Friday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery they say took place Friday morning at the Sally Beauty Supply on Montgomery Road.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >
There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has released its full 34-match schedule for the upcoming USL season.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has released its full 34-match schedule for the upcoming USL season.Full Story >