Lawmaker in sexual harassment scandal to run for re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A second Republican state representative in Kentucky who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement has decided to run for re-election in 2018.
State Rep. Michael Meredith filed paperwork with the Secretary of State's office on Friday.
Meredith was one of four GOP lawmakers to sign a secret sexual harassment settlement involving a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus. As a result, he was removed as chairman of the House Local Government Committee.
Meredith will face Brian Kent Snow in the Republican primary. William "Bill" Fishback is the only Democrat to file for the race so far.
Of the four lawmakers to sign the settlement, Meredith and former House Speaker Jeff Hoover are the only ones to file for re-election so far.
