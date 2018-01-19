Authorities identify deputy who shot teen in Ohio courthouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have identified the deputy who fatally shot a teenage boy during a scuffle outside an Ohio juvenile courtroom.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says deputy Richard Scarborough was escorting 16-year-old Joseph Haynes and his mother from the courtroom Wednesday when an "altercation" broke out between the three.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said Friday that Scarborough was knocked to the ground, came under attack and fired his gun, hitting the boy.

Haynes died a few minutes later at a nearby downtown hospital. His grandmother has said the deputy should have used a stun gun. The local police union representing Scarborough says the deputy was fighting for his life.

Video released Friday didn't capture the shooting but shows other deputies and then rescuers rushing to the scene.

