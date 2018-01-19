Truck hits school bus with students on board in Trenton

Police are investigating after a crash involving a school bus in Trenton Friday afternoon.

Police said a truck hit the school bus, with students on board, around 4 p.m. in the 3200 block of Wayne Madison Road.

One witness said a couple kids were being checked out by paramedics.

No other injuries were reported.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.