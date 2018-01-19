Truck hits school bus with students on board in Trenton - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Truck hits school bus with students on board in Trenton

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
FOX19 NOW/file FOX19 NOW/file
TRENTON, OH (FOX19) -

Police are investigating after a crash involving a school bus in Trenton Friday afternoon.

Police said a truck hit the school bus, with students on board, around 4 p.m. in the 3200 block of Wayne Madison Road.

One witness said a couple kids were being checked out by paramedics. 

No other injuries were reported.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly