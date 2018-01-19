Car crashes into Connector, derailing streetcar during downtown test run

Officials say a car struck the front of a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks Friday in downtown Cincinnati.

A photo from the scene showed the streetcar stopped halfway through the intersection of Liberty and Elm streets around 4 p.m.

Officials announced this week that the Connector would be out of service until at least Monday. They said Friday's mishap was the result of a test run, and that the driver of the car had been cited.

The employees on the streetcar were taken to a local hospital to get checked out.

Four of the five streetcars were halted when the system started experiencing problems Wednesday morning. Service was restored early Thursday and then suspended again fewer than four hours because cold weather was causing mechanical issues.

The streetcar has been placed back on its track. The scene was cleared around 5:30 p.m.

