FC Cincinnati reveals 2018 USL schedule

FC Cincinnati has released its full 34-match schedule for the upcoming USL season.

FCC will open with two road games at Charleston and Indianapolis before the home opener against rival Louisville City FC on Saturday, April 7.

The schedule also includes four new teams coming to Nippert Stadium: Atlanta United 2, North Carolina FC, Nashville FC and Penn FC.

The Orange and Blue will play nine home matches in the summer months of June, July, and August, but will finish the season with consecutive road games at Pittsburgh and Nashville.

