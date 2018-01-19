Thousands expected to come out for Women's March

There will be more than 650 Women's Marches across the nation this weekend, including right here in Cincinnati. Organizers say the goal is to encourage sisterhood and empowerment.

The event will start on Freedom Way near Marian Spencer Way. Thousands are expected to fill the streets once again chanting this year's theme, which is: "Hear Our Vote."

In January 2017, it was a sight never seen before in the city of Cincinnati. More the 14,000 people came out for the first Women's March in an effort to fight for change.

"That was a historic moment for Cincinnati History in a single protest," said Andria Carter, the spokesperson for the Cincinnati Women's March.

On Friday, she and the organizers came out to do run through before Saturday's event.

"We know we're going to have a smaller crowd, but a very -- I think a very enthusiastic crowd," said Carter.

She says many women are fired up after the recent outpour of sexual assault allegations and the #MeToo Movement.

"There's a greater uproar. A greater outreach of we must speak out. We must see more of us in positions of power to make sure our interests are taken care of and that's the importance of the March," said Carter.

That is the reason behind this year's theme, "Hear Our Vote" -- during the march people will be registered to vote and will learn about upcoming ballot issues.

"I think that's why more than anything tomorrow. I'm willing to march again because it is very important to make sure that we understand our vote, even one (vote) matters," said Jeanette Knox, who is preparing to march on Saturday.

Knox and Beatrice Davis were among the crowd of women who took to the streets in last year's march. They say they will do it again because they walked away feeling stronger and empowered.

"It made me feel like it was more important for me to speak up versus being that person who sat at home complaining," said Davis.

Even though it's called the Women's March, men, children, and families are all encouraged to come.

"Don't see it as just a march for one group of people. We're all coming down together and we all need collectively to fight for the betterment of women," said Carter.

The march and rally will include several speakers. The group will march to City Hall and back from The Banks across the street from the Freedom Center. It starts at 12:00 p.m. and it's expected to wrap up at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.