Sen. Rand Paul's alleged attacker charged with federal crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Republican lawmaker's yard in Kentucky has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement.
Josh J. Minkler, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said Friday that no date has been set for Rene Boucher's guilty plea. Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, said he may face jail time, but said that will be up to the judge.
Boucher already faced a misdemeanor assault charge in state court in Kentucky. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge, but Baker said he is "very regretful."
Paul suffered six broken ribs in the attack last year at his Bowling Green home.
Boucher is a retired anesthesiologist and has been Paul's longtime neighbor.
