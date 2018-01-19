Butler Tech machine skills competition doubles as mock-job interview for students

Students at Butler Tech were put to the test Friday, going head-to-head in a machine skills competition.

The top competitors will advance to the state level, but the real pressure came from the fact that the judges were reps from local manufacturers who could hire some of the top students.

"It's scary," said student Austin Beske. "We're putting every skill that we have to the test. And with the time crunch and all these people, these employers looking at us -- it's pretty scary."

School officials say almost every junior at the school could walk away with a job offer after Friday. All of their seniors are already working with employers, making $17 or $18 dollars per hour.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.