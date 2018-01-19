Kentucky News Digest 7 pm

By The Associated Press



Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville@ap.org. Bruce Schreiner is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org; administrative correspondent Claire Galofaro can be reached at cgalofaro@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

RAND PAUL ASSAULTED

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement. And his lawyer confirmed what's long been suggested by neighbors: The attack stemmed from a dispute about yard maintenance. By Bruce Schreiner. SENT: 410 words. AP Photo.

BOAT EXPLOSION

- An explosion rocked a tugboat while it was docked for repairs in Kentucky, killing three people and injuring several others Friday, authorities said. By Bruce Schreiner. SENT: 220 words. UPCOMING: 350 words by 7:30 p.m. EST.

EXCHANGE-RESTAURANT CHAIN-ANNIVERSARY

DALLAS - Any 100th birthday bash deserves considerable thought. But it takes extra-special preparation when the celebration involves the international mecca of Tex-Mex. Founded in 1918 by Miguel "Mike" Martinez, an immigrant laborer from Mexico, El Fenix is more than a place to eat. It's part of Dallas' psyche. The Dallas Morning News reports over the decades, visiting celebrities have had two downtown flagships on their must-see maps: Neiman Marcus and El Fenix. By Cheryl Hall, The Dallas Morning News. SENT: 1,710 words. AP Photos.

ALSO:

ELECTRIC RATES

FRANKFORT, Ky. - A Kentucky Power Co. rate increase coupled with a surcharge elimination may leave Eastern Kentucky residents with some extra cash in the coming months. SENT: 190 words.

IN BRIEF:

SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS: A second Republican state representative in Kentucky who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement has decided to run for re-election in 2018. SENT: 125 words.

CLARKSVILLE OFFICER-EXCESSIVE FORCE - A southern Indiana police officer has been placed on leave amid allegations that he struck a handcuffed suspect. SENT: 140 words.

TWO FATALLY SHOT - A missing person investigation has led to the discovery of two bodies in a Kentucky apartment. SENT: 130 words.

COAL EXECUTIVE DEATH - A second man has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years in the fatal shooting of a coal executive at a West Virginia cemetery. SENT: 150 words.

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.