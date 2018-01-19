Trailer full of donated items stolen from KY outreach ministry

Renew Ministries in Crittenden, Kentucky is down a trailer after they said thieves cut the sliding lock on a trailer full of donated goods and drove away.

“Words can’t explain it,” Founder Donna McKinley said. “…this trailer was full of donations that people had brought to us to give out to people that are in need.”

McKinley filed a report with the Kenton County Police Department and is asking everyone to keep an eye out for the black trailer that has “Renew Ministries” and their phone number on the side.

“Some, yeah, they’re angry that someone would do this but, you know, it’s done,” McKinley said. “We just hope they bring it back, just bring it back.”

“Whatever you needed or wanted we would have done whatever we could have to get it to you and give it to you,” volunteer Josh McKinley said.

Renew Ministries has been helping struggling Tri-State residents for the last decade, but they’ve never experienced anything like this.

“It doesn’t matter what the situation is… If you have the need and we’ve got it, we’re going to meet that need… one way or another,” Donna McKinley said.

