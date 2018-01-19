North Korea offers to resume pre-Olympic visit to South

The Middletown Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at AK Steel Mill.Full Story >
Indiana State Police are investigating a double homicide in Aurora Saturday morning.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
The US Senate is voting on a deal to tangle with the looming government shutdown. One woman said politicians in Washington often forget their actions can have real effects on real people.Full Story >
Students at Butler Tech were put to the test Friday, going head-to-head in a machine skills competition.Full Story >
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang...Full Story >
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month.Full Story >
Phelps admitted to an audience in Chicago that he once spent several days in his room, contemplating taking his own life.Full Story >
