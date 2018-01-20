Women will march again with aim to become a political force

Local and state organizers are holding sister Women's March events across the country the weekend of Jan. 20-21.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
The US Senate is voting on a deal to tangle with the looming government shutdown. One woman said politicians in Washington often forget their actions can have real effects on real people.Full Story >
Students at Butler Tech were put to the test Friday, going head-to-head in a machine skills competition.Full Story >
Renew Ministries in Crittenden, Kentucky is down a trailer after they said thieves cut the sliding lock on a trailer full of donated goods and drove away.Full Story >
The man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Republican lawmaker's yard in Kentucky has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement.Full Story >
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedFull Story >
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedFull Story >
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownFull Story >
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healFull Story >
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healFull Story >
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsFull Story >
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorFull Story >
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryFull Story >
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignFull Story >
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapFull Story >
