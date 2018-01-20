The Latest: Pelosi: Trump gets F for 'failure in leadership'

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). With no apparent indications of a breakthrough in the Senate to avoid a government shutdown, the Capitol is illuminated in Washington, Friday evening, Jan. 19, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the government shutdown (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is giving President Donald Trump an F for "failure in leadership" on the anniversary of his inauguration.

Pelosi also slammed congressional Republicans on Saturday as the government shutdown began.

In a speech on the House floor, Pelosi said Republicans who control the White House and hold majorities in the House and Senate are "so incompetent and negligent that they couldn't get it together to keep the government open."

Pelosi urged Republicans to "get down to business for everyday people in America."

She says Trump has tweeted that the country "needs a good shutdown." She says: "Your wish has come true for your one-year anniversary."

Republicans have blamed Democrats for the shutdown.

___

9:50 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump will not negotiate immigration policy with Congress until the government reopens.

Spokesman Hogan Gidley says it's "disgusting" that Senate Democrats "decided to just throw our military under the bus."

Some government functions shut down at midnight Friday after the Senate failed to pass a short-term extension of government funding. Some Democrats voted against the bill because it did not include measures to shield from deportation immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Democrats demanded that immigration be included in the funding bill. The White House insists the issues be deal with separately.

Trump in a tweet Saturday accused Democrats of being more concerned about immigrants in the country illegally than about the military.

___

7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for the government shutdown - tweeting that they wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

He says Democrats "could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead."

And as part of a series of tweets hours after the shutdown began, the president is trying to make the case for Americans to elect more Republicans in the November elections "in order to power through this mess."

Trump is accusing Democrats of being more concerned with "Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous" border with Mexico.

He's also noting there are 51 Republicans in the Senate, and it takes 60 votes to move ahead on legislation to keep the government running - so some Democratic support is needed now.

In Trump's view, "that is why we need to win more Republicans" in the midterm elections.

___

2:36 a.m.

The federal government has shut down.

That means a halt to all but the most essential operations. And the shutdown is marring the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

It's a striking display of Washington dysfunction.

Last-minute negotiations crumbled when Senate Democrats blocked a four-week extension. And that's led to the fourth government shutdown in a quarter-century.

Leading Republicans and Democrats are now trying to work out a compromise to avert a lengthy shutdown.

Congress has scheduled an unusual Saturday session to begin considering a three-week version of the short-term spending measure.

