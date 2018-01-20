Ohio sheriff to helm Indiana National Guard's 38th Infantry

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The sheriff of an Ohio county is taking command of the Indiana National Guard's 38th Infantry Division.
Brig. Gen. Gordon Ellis will become commander of the Indianapolis-based division during a Sunday ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis. He'll succeed Maj. Gen. David Wood, who's led the division since October 2014.
Ellis will oversee more than 8,000 National Guard soldiers in Indiana and thousands more spread out in units in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee and Delaware.
Ellis has been the 38th Infantry Division's deputy commanding general for sustainment for three years. He's also the sheriff of Brown County, Ohio, located about 50 miles east of Cincinnati.
Ellis led the Ohio National Guard's 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Afghanistan in 2011.
