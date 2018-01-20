Police investigating double homicide in Aurora - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police investigating double homicide in Aurora

AURORA, IN

Indiana State Police are investigating a double homicide in Aurora Saturday morning.

The call came in around 10 p.m. Friday night about two dead bodies found at 5033 Douglas Drive, dispatch said.

Police say they don't have a suspect in mind currently and the investigation is on going.

