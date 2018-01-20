Ohio governor considers 3 applicants for Supreme Court seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is considering three people for an open Ohio Supreme Court seat.
Kasich, a Republican, asked for applicants for the seat to be left vacant on Jan. 26 by retiring Justice William O'Neill.
O'Neill is running for Ohio governor as a Democrat. Some Republican lawmakers are trying to oust O'Neill early, saying he should have stepped down weeks ago.
O'Neill says he isn't officially a candidate until he files early in February.
The applicants are Judge Mary DeGenaro of the 7th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Youngstown, Toledo lawyer Richard Johnson, and Carol M. Gottschling, an attorney and human resources director for Lorain City Schools.
Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling says evaluations are continuing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
If you or someone you know is looking for a summer job, Kings Island wants to hire you.Full Story >
If you or someone you know is looking for a summer job, Kings Island wants to hire you.Full Story >
The Middletown Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at AK Steel Mill.Full Story >
The Middletown Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at AK Steel Mill.Full Story >
Indiana State Police are investigating a double homicide in Aurora Saturday morning.Full Story >
Indiana State Police are investigating a double homicide in Aurora Saturday morning.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
Did the weather feel better Friday? Preliminary data says the high was above freezing at 38°.Full Story >
The US Senate is voting on a deal to tangle with the looming government shutdown. One woman said politicians in Washington often forget their actions can have real effects on real people.Full Story >
The US Senate is voting on a deal to tangle with the looming government shutdown. One woman said politicians in Washington often forget their actions can have real effects on real people.Full Story >