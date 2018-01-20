Head of Ohio marijuana ring sentenced to 12 years in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal judge has handed down a 12-year prison sentence to a man described as the ringleader of a marijuana distribution ring.
Defendant Adrian Douglas was accused of conspiring to distribute more than 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Federal prosecutors say the 48-year-old Douglas led a central-Ohio based marijuana trafficking ring that received UPS shipments of the drug from Las Vegas and mailed cash back to the drug's supplier.
Judge Michael Watson in Columbus sentenced Douglas on Friday. A message was left with Douglas' attorney.
The government says Douglas' son and two other men have also pleaded guilty.
Investigators say they documented more 264 packages of marijuana sent from Las Vegas to Columbus between November 2015 and December 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
