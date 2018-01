The Middletown Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at AK Steel Mill.

According to dispatch, Middletown is being assisted by Monroe, Franklin, and Liberty Township fire departments.

Middletown received a call about the fire around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Dispatch says there are no injuries.

