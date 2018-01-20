Move to scrap limits on liquor licenses stirs opposition

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Alcohol regulators in Kentucky have filed a proposal that would repeal rules limiting the number of licenses available for retail package liquor stores and by-the-drink liquor sales.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the proposed administrative regulations are stirring opposition. The Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Board filed the proposal last month.

Retired Southern Baptist minister Donald R. Cole says he fears "a bar or liquor store on every other corner" if the new regulations take effect.

State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, who operates four Liquor World stores in Kentucky, says he thinks the proposed change "will get a ton of opposition."

The number of licenses is limited based on a community's population - one license per 2,300 people for package stores and one license per 2,500 people for drink sales.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

