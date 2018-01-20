Shutdown prompts Air Force Academy to cancel sports events

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - The Air Force Academy has canceled intercollegiate sports events because of the federal government shutdown.
The academy said Saturday both home and away events have been postponed.
The academy's online sports calendar says seven intercollegiate events were scheduled Saturday, including men's and women's basketball games at Fresno State, men's and women's swimming at UNLV, men's hockey against Sacred Heart at the academy and men's gymnastics against Oklahoma at the academy.
The rifle team was scheduled to compete against TCU, the Coast Guard and Ohio State at TCU.
On Sunday, the academy has tennis and wrestling events scheduled.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
