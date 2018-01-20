Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - An Afghan official says that a group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed Saturday that the hotel came under attack at around 9 p.m. local time, but could not provide additional details.

Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to attack, Danish added.

Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed that there were four attackers. One was and killed by Afghan security forces and three others are still battling the forces from inside the hotel, he added.

He only said three people are reported wounded so far, but that the number of casualties might rise.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

