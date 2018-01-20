How you can work at Kings Island this summer

If you or someone you know is looking for a summer job, Kings Island wants to hire you.

The amusement park says they're hiring more than 5,000 associates to work this summer and say it's the most since the park opened.

Kings Island is hosting a job fair Saturday, Jan 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to fill the seasonal positions.

Officials with the park say the jobs include rides, food and beverage, admissions, call center, entertainment, finance, fire and safety, guest services, lifeguards, merchandise, park services, security, and the warehouse.

Most of the job opportunities are open to people ages 16 and older and some are available to those 15 years of age, said the park.

