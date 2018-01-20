Cincinnati, Cleveland have large turnouts for Women's March

CLEVELAND (AP) - Six-year-old Mia Tardivo joined her parents and thousands of other people Saturday in downtown Cleveland for the city's Woman's March while holding a sign that proclaimed: "I can be president."

Her mother, 44-year-old Karen Tardivo, said she wanted to expose her daughter to the importance of women's rights, especially during the "Me Too" movement surrounding sexual harassment.

The Cincinnati Enquirer estimated that 10,000 people gathered for a rally and Women's March in downtown Cincinnati.

The march in Cleveland on an unseasonably warm and sunny winter day appeared largely united in opposition to President Donald Trump and the policies he's pursued during his first year in the White House.

Fifty-one-year-old Kim Bell, of Cleveland, says she finds it discouraging that so many Americans accept Trump's "actions and his words."

