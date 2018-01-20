Bond set for woman who fled Brazil after husband's slaying

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - A judge has set a $10 million bond for a woman who fled Ohio for her native Brazil just days before the body of her husband was found more than 10 years ago.
Friends and relatives of Karl Hoerig, a 43-year-old U.S. Air Force Reserve and commercial pilot, filled the courtroom Friday during Claudia Hoerig's arraignment in a Trumbull County courtroom.
Hoerig was brought back to the U.S. on Wednesday to face an aggravated murder charge from a 2007 indictment.
Authorities say Claudia Hoerig fled to Brazil the day she fatally shot her husband at the couple's Newton Falls home on March 12, 2007.
She was arrested in 2016 when the Brazilian supreme court revoked her citizenship and then voted last March to send her back to the U.S.
