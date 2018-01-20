Zombies, Kinks bassist Jim Rodford dies at 76

(RNN) – Jim Rodford, who provided the thumping bass line for three different British Invasion bands, died Saturday at age 76.

The bassist played in many groups, but is best known for his work in Argent, the Kinks and the Zombies.

“It is with deep sadness that I learned this morning that my dear cousin and lifelong friend, Jim Rodford, died this morning after a fall on the stairs,” said Rod Argent on the Zombies Facebook page. “More details are not yet known about the exact cause of death.”

Dave Davies of the Kinks worked with Rodford for nearly two decades.

I’m devastated Jim’s sudden loss I’m too broken up to put words together it’s such a shock i always thought Jim would live forever in true rock and roll fashion - strange - great friend great musician great man - he was an integral part of theKinks later years RIP #JimRodford pic.twitter.com/rL5vAuuVwp — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 20, 2018

It is with deep sadness that we have learned that Jim Rodford passed away - he toured and recorded with the Kinks for many years and will be greatly missed. He was much loved by all of us #JimRodford https://t.co/LmWFGd9ZRV — TheKinksOfficial (@TheKinks) January 20, 2018

“He will be unbelievably missed. Goodnight and God Bless dear friend,” Argent closed his Facebook post.

