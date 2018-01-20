FL woman's pit bull attacks 4-year-old girl

Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.Full Story >
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.Full Story >
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."Full Story >
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."Full Story >
Three members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.Full Story >
Three members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.Full Story >
More stores are moving away from the gender labels for more unisex selections.Full Story >
More stores are moving away from the gender labels for more unisex selections.Full Story >
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.Full Story >
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.Full Story >