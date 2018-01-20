Police: Man shot outside Fairfield Walmart in apparent drug deal

A man was shot outside a Walmart during an apparent drug deal gone bad, according to a Fairfield Township Police supervisor.

The shooting happened at the Fairfield store at 3201 Princeton Road Saturday afternoon.

The victim is in his late teens or early 20s, police said. He suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg. Medics transferred him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s West Chester campus.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect was driving a red Toyota Camry that was reported stolen in Cincinnati, according to police.

Police said investigators are looking at surveillance video in trying to locate the suspect.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.