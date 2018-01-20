WATCH: Fiona the hippo celebrates first birthday with special cake

Hundreds gathered at the zoo Saturday to celebrate the West Nile Hippopotamus (Provided by Cincinnati Zoo)

Fiona the hippo became an international darling in her first year of life, so it was only fitting that the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden throw her a birthday celebration fit for a star.

Hundreds gathered at the zoo Saturday to celebrate the West Nile Hippopotamus and partiers even had a special chance to see Fiona, who typically stays indoors during winter months.

Thanks to the warmer weather, Fiona and her mom, Bibi, made an appearance in Hippo Cove. Guests watched as Fiona enjoyed a two-tiered “cake” made of her favorite fruits and vegetables.

The baby hippo was born six weeks premature on Jan. 24, 2017.

Since then, the world has followed Fiona's every move - even when she passes gas. She's been called a "diva" and a "little hippo with a big personality."

In her first year alone, Fiona has starred in her own TV show, she became an honorary sheriff's deputy and helped a couple get engaged. She's inspired a t-shirt line, a beer, ice cream, cookies and a book and countless other endorsements.

The hippo overcame several health hurdles only to be nursed back to health by zoo officials, with a little help from staff at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

